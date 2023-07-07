Register
Liverpool land potential £50m transfer boost as rivals ‘conscious of spending’

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked with Romeo Lavia.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 7th Jul 2023, 07:29 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 07:34 BST
Southampton's Romeo Lavia. Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
Southampton’s Romeo Lavia. Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Liverpool will not be drawn into a bidding war when it comes to their interest in Romeo Lavia.

The Southampton midfielder has attracted several potential suitors in the summer transfer window. Following the Saints' relegation from the Premier League, Sky Sports reports that the club are 'resigned' to lose Lavia.

That's despite the 19-year-old only moving to the St Mary's outfit from Manchester City a year ago.

Liverpool have been monitoring Lavia, who was one of Southampton's star performers last season and made 33 appearances in all competitions.

The Reds have already recruited Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined £95 million to bolster their midfield options. However, should Thiago Alcantara - who has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia - depart then Jurgen Klopp could look to add another player capable of operating in the middle of the park.

Chelsea and Arsenal are also said to be on the trail of Lavia - and a price tag of £50 million has been slapped on his head. Southampton are not willing to lose the Belgium international ‘on the cheap’ and feel he could develop into one of the world's best defensive midfielders.

However, it is reported that Arsenal 'are conscious of their spending and have alternative targets' while Chelsea's main priority is signing Brighton's Moises Caicedo.

