Liverpool land £35m windfall as ‘quality’ forward could leave in January transfer window
Liverpool news ahead of the Europa League clash against LASK.
Liverpool have agreed a deal with UPS to become their first global logistics and shipping partner.
Having already reached agreements with Peleton and Google, the latest will see the Reds net a combined fee of more than £35 million in revenue.
Ben Latty, commercial director at Liverpool FC, said: “We are proud to be announcing this global partnership with UPS. As one of the world’s largest companies, UPS are bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our already successful retail operations.
“We are looking forward to seeing the impact this will have, and how it will improve fans’ experiences around the world.”
Glatzel hint dropped
Meanwhile, Liverpool under-21s head coach Barry Lewtas has suggested that Paul Glatzel could leave the club in January. Glatzel made his return to action in a year following a hamstring injury in the young Reds’4-1 loss to Middlesbrough last weekend.
Glatzel recorded seven goals and six assists in 22 games on loan at Tranmere Rovers in the 2021-22 season. He rejoined the Wirral side last term but suffered a devastating blow on his ‘second’ debut’.
Speaking on Glatzel, who helped Liverpool under-18s win the FA Youth Cup in 2019, Lewtas said: “It’s great to see Paul back, it really is. He just needs a bit of luck and a run of games now. Even when he was on loan at Tranmere we saw he never forgets where the goal is.
“He is a senior player at U21 level now and I’ve got to be honest, his attitude in training and the way he trains is first-class. I get to see his quality every day and for him hopefully this is a time for consistent training and we’ll see where we are with the games for him. It’s an opportunity for him to stay fit, be strong and certainly continue to practise and evolve as a player, and then I’m sure when the window opens again in January he would be a massive addition to any squad.”