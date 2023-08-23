Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is prepared to sell Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch, reports suggest.

Gravenberch is on the Reds' shopping list as they aim to add another addition to their midfield before the transfer window slams shut in a week's time. Although Wataru Endo arrived from Stuttgart last week, Jurgen Klopp is still an option short after the sales of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gravenberch is someone who Liverpool have been linked with throughout the summer. The 22-year-old joined Bayern from Ajax last summer but was confined to a bit-part role in his maiden season at the Bundesliga giants. He's also been an unused substitute in their opening two matches this term.

With Tuchel coveting a new holding midfielder in his own right, The Athletic reports that he's indicated he'll allow Gravenberch to leave. However, it is suggested that Bayern's hierarchy do not feel Tuchel needs a fresh addition in the Allianz Arena engine room and are leaning towards keeping Gravenberch.

Gravenberch is reportedly open to leaving Bayern after just one season as he bids to reignite his career following a frustrating 12 months. He made a total of just three starts for the German champions in 2022-23.