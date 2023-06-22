Register
Liverpool ‘launch’ £55m bid for player who Jurgen Klopp has publicly been wowed by

Liverpool transfer news as reports suggest that the Reds have launched a bid for Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 08:22 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 08:28 BST

Liverpool have reportedly revived their interest in Aurelien Tchouameni - and launched a bid.

According to Catalan-based newspaper El Nacional, the Reds have offered Real Madrid £55 million for the midfielder.

Tchouameni was a target for Liverpool in last summer's transfer window. However, the France international instead opted to make the move to Real for a fee of €100 million.

Although he made 50 appearances in all competitions in his maiden season at Los Blancos, it has been suggested that Tchouameni's adaptation has been 'much slower than expected'.

And with Real signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, Tchouameni could be pushed further down the midfield pecking order.

It is said that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains an admirer of the 23-year-old and a £55 million offer has been lodged.

However, Real are holding out for £80 million and are 'open to negotiating the sale'.

Speaking before the Reds’ loss to Madrid in the Champions League last 16 last season, Klopp couldn’t hide his admiration for Tchuouameni. He said: “Real Madrid keep going and running; Luka Modric, Karim Benzema [and] Toni Kroos.

“And then the young players, wow, Tchouameni…what a team. We lost big finals, but we’ve played some good games vs them.”

