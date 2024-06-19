Liverpool learn price tag for Euro 2024 star who 'caught their attention' before tournament
Crystal Palace have slapped a hefty price tag on Marc Guehi amid Liverpool links.
The centre-back caught the eye in England’s 1-0 victory over Serbia in their opening Euro 2024 fixture. Guehi has been selected to partner John Stones in defence as the Three Lions aim for glory in Germany.
Guehi joined Crystal Palace three years ago after coming through Chelsea’s youth system. He has made a total of 111 appearances for the Eagles in all competitions, scoring five times.
But the Telegraph reports that the 23-year-old has just two years remaining on his Selhurst Park contract, which has ‘alerted’ Liverpool. It is suggested that the Reds have been tracking Guehi’s progress since before the Euros started.
However, Palace are said to want at least £65 million for the former Swansea City loanee. Liverpool have also been linked with Guehi’s team-mate Michael Olise, with the Eagles setting a similar price.
Arne Slot’s side are likely to be in the market for a new centre-back this summer after the exit of Joel Matip. The Reds may want to unearth a long-term successor for Virgil van Dijk, who is entering the final year of his contract. Liverpool’s captain turns 33 next month. Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez are the other options, although the latter spent the majority of the 2023-24 season playing as a full-back.
Liverpool also have Sepp van den Berg returning from a successful loan spell at Mainz.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.