A former Liverpool star is said to be among the top contenders for the Real Madrid job ahead of next summer.

Carlo Ancelotti has spent more than two years with Los Blancos in his second spell in charge of the club, winning everything there is to win since his return to add to a successful first stint at the club. But the Italian is set to walk away next summer to do something he has never done in his long managerial career.

The veteran is set to step into international management to take the Brazil role, or at least according to the Brazilian Federation.

There are mixed messages surrounding the situation, but it is looking all-but certain that Ancelotti will make the move, and that means Real Madrid are going to have to find a new manager. The good news is that they have plenty of time to find a new boss, given they don’t need to appoint one until next summer.

According to Cadena Ser, former Liverpool star Xabi Alonso is in the frame to get the job. The former midfielder represented Liverpool for five years between 2004 and 2009, and he went on to play for Real Madrid for five years after that.

Since hanging up his boots, the former Spain international has coached a Real Madrid youth side, Real Sociedad B and he is now head coash at Bayer Leverkusen. Leverkusen are currently second in Bundesliga, level on points with Bayern Munich, while they finished sixth last season with Alonso coming in during the October of that campaign.

