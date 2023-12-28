A Liverpool legend has been linked with a return to the club - however, one of their transfer targets is now in Chelsea's sights.

The January transfer window will open in just three days - as such, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are working fastidiously to put the finishing touches on their targets ahead of what could be a monumental window.

A Liverpool legend could make is return to Anfield, after reports suggest that he is unhappy at his current club and will pursue a move elsewhere in January. Meanwhile, the Reds are set to face stiff competition for one of their transfer targets in the form of Chelsea.

Roberto Firmino could make sensational Liverpool return

Many Liverpool fans were sad to see Roberto Firmino go when he left the club back in the summer - but he could be set for a return, after a recent report from TalkSPORT claims that he is looking to force an exit from his current team (Al Ahli).

Despite playing in 16 Saudi Pro League games this season, Firmino has often found himself left out of the starting XI - furthermore, he has only scored three goals and two assists so far. As such, he is looking to leave the club, targeting teams in England and Turkey. Could Liverpool be his next destination?

Liverpool face competition from Chelsea for Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde is currently one of the best midfielders in the world. Jurgen Klopp certainly seems to think so, having been an admirer of the player for some time now - but if Liverpool want to bring him to Anfield, they will need to fend off competition from Chelsea.