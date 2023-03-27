‘On his mind...’ Liverpool legend gives Harry Kane summer transfer verdict

The former Aston Villa manager spoke out on the future of the Tottenham forward after England’s 2-0 win over Ukraine.

Steven Gerrard has had his say on the future of Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur, claiming the forward has a ‘big decision’ to make.

The striker recently overtook Wayne Rooney to become England’s record all-time goalscorer after scoring a penalty in the 2-1 win over Italy during the international break.

He then celebrated that achievement by scoring the opener in the Euro 2024 qualifier victory against Ukraine on Sunday to take his tally to 55 goals in 82 appearances for his country.

Now 29, his current deal at Spurs expires in 15 months and many believe this will be Kane’s last chance to secure a move away from Tottenham in the search of trophy success - something he is yet to achieve.

Speaking as part of Channel 4’s coverage of the England game, Gerrard offered his insight on Kane’s situation, drawing on his own experiences of choosing to stay with Liverpool rather than move from Anfield during his prime years.

“He’s got a big decision to make career-wise,” Gerrard said on Channel 4 after England beat Ukraine. “I’ve been there myself, where you’re thinking ‘is my team good enough to get me the medals? Am I going to get out of my career what I want to get?’

“It’s different for me. I knew winning one trophy more with Liverpool would have meant a lot more to me than being anywhere else.

“He’s [Kane] got a big decision to make. I can’t give him any advice on that but I bet you every single day of his life now moving forward, it’s going to be on his mind.”

Gerrard was close to joining Chelsea in 2005 and 2006 but opted to stay at the club where he remained until 2015 before he left for the Major Soccer League to join LA Galaxy which closed the door on a 17-year spell at his boyhood club.

Kane has 271 goals in 425 games for Spurs but is yet to win a trophy across his career despite reaching the finals of the Carabao Cup and the Champions League.

