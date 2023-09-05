A Liverpool legend has been discussing one of the Premier League’s biggest concerns after an entertaining start to the season.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has raised concerns about Manchester City’s dominance of English football.

Pep Guardiola has helped convert City from the rich club who won the Premier League title a couple of times early in their ‘project’ to relentless juggernauts. City have won the last three Premier League titles, and they came into this season having won the treble last term, also winning the Champions League and FA Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City have made changes to their squad again over the summer, but they haven’t shown any signs of growing pains, winning all of their four games so far.

City’s start to the season points to even more dominance this season, and that’s what has been concerning Reds legend Aldridge, who has told the Liverpool Echo: “One team who didn’t lose, though, was Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side are the only team in the division to win all four of their fixtures and that is a worry, regardless of the opposition they have faced. City are setting the trend once again, Erling Haaland has got himself another hat-trick and you just wonder what it is going to take for Guardiola’s side to lose their way.”

He added: “Anyone finishing above Man City this season will have to be exceptional. It is going to take something special to knock them off top spot. Although I’m sure City supporters are enjoying the success of their team, those in power within the English game have allowed this dominance to happen and spoiled what was the best league in the world.

“If a team won the league back-to-back a decade ago, it was seen as a remarkable achievement. City are now going for their fourth on the spin. What they have done from a purely footballing point of view is admirable, with brilliant players and a good coach, but they shouldn’t have been allowed to do this. It’s too late now for anything to be done about it, that ship has sailed, and it means they are going to be really hard to catch. There is every chance they will fall off their perch once Pep goes, but it’s hard to see it happening at this moment in time.

Advertisement

Advertisement