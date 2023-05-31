Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been out of management since being sacked by Aston Villa

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has emerged as the bookmakers’ favourite to be appointed as the next manager of relegated Leeds United.

The Whites lost 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday as they finished 19th in the table behind Leicester City in 18th and Everton in 17th, as the Toffees secured their survival with victory over Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

Ex-Everton boss Sam Allardyce was named as manager at Elland Road for the final four games of the season but picked up just one point from a possible 12 during his short stay.

He remains among the favourites to take over at 3/1 while Gerrard is now the bookies’ favourite at 2/1, with the odds shortening on the Liverpool icon in the last 24 hours.

There is plenty of uncertainty at Leeds with majority owner Andrea Radrizzani in the process of taking over Italian outfit Sampdoria.

49ers Enterprises are the minority shareholders but Leeds are in takeover limbo as the American investors seek to take full control.

According to The Sun, Gerrard is among the options for the club’s potential new owners, who are the investment arm of the NFL outfit the San Francisco 49ers.

Gerrard made 709 appearances during his time at Liverpool between 1998 and 2015 before finishing his playing career in the MLS with LA Galaxy.

His first coaching role was in the Liverpool academy before earning the managerial position at Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

He won the club’s first title since 2011 as he guided the Ibrox side to domestic glory in 2021, stopping Celtic from claiming a 10th-straight Scottish Premiership crown.

Gerrard left Ibrox for Premier League side Aston Villa in November 2021 but he last just 11 months at Villa Park as he was sacked earlier this season.

The former Liverpool star has been linked with a handful of jobs since leaving Villa but has remained out of management. However, in January he suggested he would soon be ready for a return to the dugout.