The former striker couldn’t resist posting on social media to mock Erik Ten Hag’s side.

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler couldn’t resist posting on social media to mock Manchester United following their Europa League exit to Sevilla.

Erik Ten Hag’s side entered the game level on aggregate following a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, but they crumbled in Spain on Thursday night, capitulating in the second leg to lose 3-0 (5-2 aggregate).

Talk over recent months in the media had seen fans make claims of a possible ‘treble’. There were hopes the FA Cup and Europa League would follow February’s Carabao Cup triumph.

Following United’s European exit, and ticky tie against Brighton in the FA Cup this weekend, Fowler took to Twitter to post a photo of himself holding the UEFA Cup alongside Sami Hyypia with the FA Cup and Jamie Redknapp holding the League Cup, with the caption ‘Mickey Mouse treble’ - a feat that United couldn’t achieve this season.

Fowler, who scored 128 Premier League goals for his boyhood club, was, of course, referencing Liverpool’s famed treble under Gerard Houllier in the 2000/01 season.

It was a season in which Fowler notched 17 goals and nine assists in 48 games that included highlights such as a hattrick of goals and assists in the League Cup against Stoke City, goals against Arsenal and Tottenham in the league as well as scoring in their epic 5-4 win over Deportivo Alaves in the UEFA Cup final win.

However, the only team in England to ever win a ‘proper’ treble (Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup) was Manchester United in the 1998/99 season and Manchester City currently are still in the running to achieve the incredible feat this season.

