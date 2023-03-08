Following recent transfer news, Roberto Firmino could be heading for the Middle East.

Roberto Firmino is set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer and a number of clubs are already interested in signing the Brazilian.

The latest reports are linking the former Hoffenheim forward with a move to Saudi Arabia, where he could link-up with former Manchester United foe Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr earlier this season after leaving Old Trafford and securing a contract that reportedly made him the highest paid player in the world. The Riyadh-based club have now set their sights on Firmino.

According to Ben Jacobs, speaking to CaughtOffside, Al Nassr are eager to sign the 31-year-old Liverpool forward, while Atletico Madrid is also one to watch. It seems the Premier League winner will not be short of options come the summer.

Why Firmino is leaving Liverpool

Firmino turned down the opportunity to extend his contract at Liverpool due to the number of fellow forwards now at the club and he has an appetite to still play regularly.

Having signed Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo - two promising young forwards - Firmino’s game time has been drastically cut down, with Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz also making their way back to full fitness.

Despite the competition, injuries and suspensions earlier on in the season saw the Brazilian enjoy regular game time - he even managed five goal contributions against Bournemouth at Anfield, which earned him a perfect 10.00 rating on WhoScored.

