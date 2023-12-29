Steve Macmanaman has admitted he would be 'gutted' if Liverpool were allow Joe Gomez to leave in either of the upcoming transfer windows.

Gomez, 26, has been hugely important this season for the Reds, filling in across both full-back positions as well as centre-back and his availability and versatility has been so key for Jurgen Klopp across a hectic start to the season across three competitions.

"I think he is a quiet lad, who has had terrible injuries in the past. Because he is not screaming out of magazines, doing photoshoots and being prolific on social media, he is underrated," the former Liverpool midfielder told the ECHO.

"The modern-day footballer seems to be everywhere. Joe goes about his business in the right way all the time and is an exceptional professional. He has played right-back, left-back and centre-back. When Jurgen wants him to play right-back to move into midfield, he does it even though he is not as comfortable with that as Trent. He gets on with the game and I think he is a superstar. There are times where he might have a bad game, like anyone else.

"I wouldn’t like him to go anywhere else," continued McManaman. "If he wants to play every single game, that’s a problem. It is probably to his detriment that he can play three or four different positions as, when you do that, people start thinking you can do everything. He can play left-back, but not as well as Andy Robertson. Robertson is left-footed and wants to get forward more. That’s not Joe’s fault. He is a great defender and always does an incredible job for Liverpool.