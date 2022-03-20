Liverpool line-up confirmed: Harvey Elliott call made amid seven changes

Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool line-up for today’s FA Cup quarter-final at Nottingham Forest.

The Reds boss makes seven changes for the 2-0 defeat of Arsenal earlier this week.

Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Diogo Jota make up the quartet who keep their places.

The likes of Harvey Elliott, Roberto Firmino - who netted off the bench against Arsenal - Ibou Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita come into the team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is sidelined for several weeks after suffering a hamstring injury. Joe Gomez instead starts at right-back in Alexander-Arnold’s place.

Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane have also been given the afternoon off. The former has been having trouble with a foot injury.

There’s a berth for youngster Owen Beck among the substitutes, with Kostas Tsimikas coming in for Robertson at left-back.

Liverpool: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Jota, Firmino.