Liverpool still have hope of winning the Premier League title if Manchester City drop points against Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool starting line-up for today’s clash against Wolves at Anfield (16.00).

The Reds head into the contest still with a glimmer of hope they can win the Premier League title.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Should Liverpool deliver a victory and Manchester City drop points against Aston Villa - managed by Kop icon Steven Gerrard - then the silverware will be hoisted aloft on Merseyside.

But with the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris taking place on Saturday, Klopp has opted to err on the side of caution.

The Liverpool boss has unsurprisingly made seven changes from the team that beat Southampton 2-1 at St Mary’s earlier this week.

And there is no Mo Salah or Virgil van Dijk in the side. Both have been struggling with respective groin and knee injuries.

Both are on the bench.

Alisson Becker, Ibou Konate, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota are the four survivors from Southampton.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz are in the starting XI.

Joe Gomez, who suffered an ankle injury on the south coat, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Roberto Firmino and goalscorer Takumi Minamino drop out.

Divock Origi does not make the match-day squad along with the injured Gomez and Fabinho.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Keita; Diaz, Mane, Jota