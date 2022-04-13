Liverpool line-up confirmed: SEVEN changes as Takumi Minamino call made vs Benfica

Liverpool bid for a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team to face Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final second leg at Anfield (20.00).

The Reds boss has made seven changes from Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

Klopp has handed rests to Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz - who scored in the first leg in Portugal - all start.

Alisson Becker, Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota are the quartet who remain in Klopp’s side.

Takumi Minamino is the Liverpool senior outfield player who misses out on a place in the 23-man match-day squad.

Divock Origi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Harvey Elliott are back on the bench after being omitted against City.

Liverpool hold a 3-1 lead from last week’s win at the Estadio da Luz.

Should the Reds get past Benfica, they’ll face Villarreal in the semi-finals.

The La Liga oufit pulled off a big upset to knock out Bundesliga giants and 2020 champions Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena last night.

Liverpool: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Jota, Firmino, Diaz.