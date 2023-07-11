Register
Liverpool-linked defender holds ‘really positive’ talks’ as agreement with rivals close

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be closing in on Mick van de Ven.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 11th Jul 2023, 07:37 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 07:56 BST
Micky van de Ven has been linked to Liverpool. Picture: Maja Hitij/Getty ImagesMicky van de Ven has been linked to Liverpool. Picture: Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Liverpool-linked defender Micky van de Ven is reportedly close to joining Tottenham Hotspur.

The Wolfsburg centre-back had reportedly been on the Reds’ radar during the summer transfer window, with Jurgen Klopp open to adding a young, left-footed option to his rearguard.

Van de Ven proved one of the German side’s key players last season as he made a total of 36 appearances. The 22-year-old also knows current Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke from his time serving in a similar role at Wolfsburg.

Van de Ven did admit while representing Holland at the European under-21 Championships last month that he was open to a move to the Premier League. But it is suggested that Tottenham have edged ahead of Liverpool in the race for van de Ven’s signature.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are now in advanced talks with Wolfsburg after holding positive negotiations. Romano wrote on Twitter: “Tottenham are advancing in talks with Wolfsburg for Micky van de Ven — told the agreement between clubs is now close. #THFC Negotiations are underway and talks on Monday were really positive, waiting for key details.”

Liverpool are admirers of Chelsea defender Levi Colwill. However, it remains to be seen as to whether the London side entertain allowing the centre-back to depart.

