Tottenham Hotspur are said to be closing in on Mick van de Ven.

Liverpool-linked defender Micky van de Ven is reportedly close to joining Tottenham Hotspur.

The Wolfsburg centre-back had reportedly been on the Reds’ radar during the summer transfer window, with Jurgen Klopp open to adding a young, left-footed option to his rearguard.

Van de Ven proved one of the German side’s key players last season as he made a total of 36 appearances. The 22-year-old also knows current Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke from his time serving in a similar role at Wolfsburg.

Van de Ven did admit while representing Holland at the European under-21 Championships last month that he was open to a move to the Premier League. But it is suggested that Tottenham have edged ahead of Liverpool in the race for van de Ven’s signature.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are now in advanced talks with Wolfsburg after holding positive negotiations. Romano wrote on Twitter: “Tottenham are advancing in talks with Wolfsburg for Micky van de Ven — told the agreement between clubs is now close. #THFC Negotiations are underway and talks on Monday were really positive, waiting for key details.”