Liverpool-linked midfielder completes medical and agrees six-year contract ahead of transfer

Tottenham Hotspur are poised to sign the Leeds United midfielder.

Archie Gray is nearing his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

It appeared that the Leeds United midfielder would be heading to Brentford at the weekend. However, a switch broke down and paved the way for Spurs.

Gray enjoyed a fine 2023-24 season for the Whites. The 18-year-old made 52 appearances in all competitions as Leeds suffered Championship play-off heartbreak against Southampton at Wembley.

Liverpool were one club who were linked with a switch for Gray, who can also play right-back. It was reported in November by the Daily Mail that the Reds were lining up a £40 million bid.

However, Gray looks set to join Tottenham for a similar fee. The Athletic reports that the England youth international has already underwent a medical in north London and he will sign a six-year contract. Joe Rodon will head in the opposite direction, having spent last season on loan at Leeds. It’s suggested the defender will cost the Elland Road side £10 million.

