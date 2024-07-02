Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are poised to sign the Leeds United midfielder.

Archie Gray is nearing his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

It appeared that the Leeds United midfielder would be heading to Brentford at the weekend. However, a switch broke down and paved the way for Spurs.

Gray enjoyed a fine 2023-24 season for the Whites. The 18-year-old made 52 appearances in all competitions as Leeds suffered Championship play-off heartbreak against Southampton at Wembley.

Liverpool were one club who were linked with a switch for Gray, who can also play right-back. It was reported in November by the Daily Mail that the Reds were lining up a £40 million bid.