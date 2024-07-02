Liverpool-linked midfielder completes medical and agrees six-year contract ahead of transfer
Archie Gray is nearing his move to Tottenham Hotspur.
It appeared that the Leeds United midfielder would be heading to Brentford at the weekend. However, a switch broke down and paved the way for Spurs.
Gray enjoyed a fine 2023-24 season for the Whites. The 18-year-old made 52 appearances in all competitions as Leeds suffered Championship play-off heartbreak against Southampton at Wembley.
Liverpool were one club who were linked with a switch for Gray, who can also play right-back. It was reported in November by the Daily Mail that the Reds were lining up a £40 million bid.
However, Gray looks set to join Tottenham for a similar fee. The Athletic reports that the England youth international has already underwent a medical in north London and he will sign a six-year contract. Joe Rodon will head in the opposite direction, having spent last season on loan at Leeds. It’s suggested the defender will cost the Elland Road side £10 million.
