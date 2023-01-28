Moises Caicedo is keen to leave Brighton after Arsenal had a bid rejected.

Moises Caicedo has declared he wants to leave Brighton & Hove Albion before the January transfer window closes.

The Seagulls midfielder has been heavily linked with an exit from the south coast this month. Liverpool have been to be admirers of Caicedo in the past , while Arsenal have had a bid of £60 million rejected.

Brighton, who play the Reds in the FA Cup fourth round tomorrow, are desperate to keep the Ecuador international as they bid for European football.

But posting on Instagram, Caicedo has declared he wants to depart the Amex Stadium before Tuesday’s 23.00 GMT cut-off.

He wrote: “I am grateful to Mr. Bloom and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them. I always play football with a smile and with heart.

“I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador. My dream always to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador.