Teun Koopmeiners has been heavily linked with a transfer to Liverpool.

Teun Koopmeiners has been omitted from Atalanta’s squad for the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with Liverpool during the summer transfer window after working with head coach Arne Slot at AZ Alkmaar. Koopmeiners played a talismanic role for Atalanta last season as they claimed Europa League glory - knocking the Reds out at the quarter-final stage - and finished fourth in Serie A.

But Koopmeiners is seemingly keen to leave La Dea and Juventus have been touted as the most likely destination - but an agreement has still to be reach. Last week, Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gaspeini revealed that the Holland international had stopped training and that the club were being ‘blackmailed’ over the situation.

“The situation with Koopmeiners was all going well until the end of last week,” Gasperini told l’Eco di Bergamo. "The player has decided to move to Juventus, he’s already got an agreement. He felt stressed and decided not to train or play with us anymore. And with this situation, he is no longer of use to the squad, or to his teammates.

"The club, in turn, has taken a very firm stance because they feel blackmailed by the situation, one that is different to the many other times in the past when the club have sold prized assets to big teams.”

Atalanta prepare to face Champions League winners Real Madrid in Warsaw on Wednesday night. However, the Bergamo outfit have not included Koopmeiners in their squad list for the game against the Spanish giants.

Football Insider reported yesterday that Liverpool have ‘asked to keep informed’ over Koopmeiners’ situation. It’s been suggested that Atalanta want €60 million for the 26-year-old.

However, the Reds have been targeting a holding midfielder, with a deal collapsing for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi. Koopmeiners has operated in more of an attacking role for Atalanta, scoring 15 goals and registering seven assists. He did frequently function as a No.6 for Slot at AZ Alkmaar, though,