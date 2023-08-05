Liverpool-linked player agrees €50m transfer as five-year deal agreed

Liverpool-linked defender Micky van de Ven has agreed to join Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Athletic reports that the 22-year-old will move to the London outfit from Wolfsburg in a deal worth up to €50 million.

Van de Ven emerged as a reported target for the Reds earlier this summer. The Holland under-21 international is someone who Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke knows from his time working in a similar role at Wolfsburg. Last season, van de Ven made a total of 36 appearances for Die Wolfes, who finished eighth in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool's current priority is signing a new defensive midfielder to replace the departed Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Romeo Lavia sits at the top of Jurgen Klopp's wish list, with two bids already turned down by Southampton.

But once a new recruit to operate in the number-six role arrives, the Reds could then target adding to their defence. Klopp did not rule out bolstering his rearguard when asked towards the end of last season.