Liverpool-linked player holds ‘positive talks’ as club hopeful of completing transfer

Liverpool transfer news as Tottenham Hotspur edge closer to a deal for Micky van de Ven.

By Will Rooney
Published 4th Aug 2023, 07:04 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 07:38 BST

A defender linked with a summer transfer to Liverpool is reportedly on the verge of joining a Premier League rival.

Jurgen Klopp's priority is to recruit another midfielder, despite already signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined £95 million.

But with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both departing - for Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad respectively - a replacement is required. Southampton's Romeo Lavia is at the top of the Reds' list with a third bid being prepared.

However, once a new option to feature in the number-six role is rubber-stamped, Liverpool may turn their attention to bolstering their rearguard. It has been suggested that a versatile, left-footed option is the Reds' ideal player.

One played who Liverpool have reportedly shown an interest in is Micky van de Ven. The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2022-23 season at Wolfsburg whe he started a total of 33 games. What's more, Reds sporting director Jorg Schmadtke knows van de Ven well from his time working in a similar position at the Bundesliga outfit.

Yet interest has quiet from Liverpool's side - and Tottenham Hotspur are supposedly closing in on signing the Holland under-international.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs held 'positive talks' earlier this week ahead of a £30 million deal.

