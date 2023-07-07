Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

‘To talk’ - Liverpool-linked player’s agent issues 22-word statement

Liverpool and Totteham Hotspur are both reportedly keen to sign Micky van de Ven.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 7th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST
Micky van de Ven has been linked to Liverpool. Picture: Getty Images Micky van de Ven has been linked to Liverpool. Picture: Getty Images
Micky van de Ven has been linked to Liverpool. Picture: Getty Images

The agent of Liverpool-linked defender Micky van de Ven has admitted that his client would be interested in a switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds' firm focus in the summer transfer window has been strengthening their midfield options. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have both arrived at Anfield for a combined £95 million from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's side have also been monitoring Romeo Lavia of Southampton and could sign a third player who can feature in the engine room.

Most Popular

But a new defender has also not been ruled out, either. A player of the profile who is young, versatile and left-footed would be the ideal recruit to complement Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Wolfsburg's Van de Ven is someone who fits that criteria. The 22-year-old knows Reds sporting director Jorg Schmadtke well, having worked together at German side until January. Van de Ven, a Holland under-21 international, made 36 appearances in all competitions for Wolfsburg last term.

However, Tottenham are also said to be keen on the former Volendam centre-half. And speaking to Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung, his agent Jose Fortes Rodriguez said: “We have to talk to VfL first. I think Tottenham would be a good move for Micky. But there is no agreement.”

Related topics:Jurgen KloppSouthampton