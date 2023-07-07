Micky van de Ven has been linked to Liverpool. Picture: Getty Images

The agent of Liverpool-linked defender Micky van de Ven has admitted that his client would be interested in a switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds' firm focus in the summer transfer window has been strengthening their midfield options. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have both arrived at Anfield for a combined £95 million from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's side have also been monitoring Romeo Lavia of Southampton and could sign a third player who can feature in the engine room.

But a new defender has also not been ruled out, either. A player of the profile who is young, versatile and left-footed would be the ideal recruit to complement Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Wolfsburg's Van de Ven is someone who fits that criteria. The 22-year-old knows Reds sporting director Jorg Schmadtke well, having worked together at German side until January. Van de Ven, a Holland under-21 international, made 36 appearances in all competitions for Wolfsburg last term.