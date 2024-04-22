Liverpool 'linked' with £67m left-back duo including Real Madrid star

Liverpool are being linked with moves for two left-backs as the future of their defence comes into question ahead of a proposed summer of change.

Andy Robertson has been one of the club’s most consistent performers across the Jurgen Klopp-era but having reached 30, it seems that the Scotsman’s better days are behind him. Then there’s Kostas Tsimikas who has played back-up to Robertson for the entirety of his Liverpool career who could move on this summer.

A new manager will have his ideas over the left-back position and the new sporting director - Richard Hughes - will work alongside Michael Edwards to find suitable targets and it is certainly a role that could see change this summer. Given that Joe Gomez has filled in there frequently this season, there are some questions marks next to that position.

L’Equipe has reported that the Reds are one of a few teams, including Arsenal, that are interested in signing Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy. The 28-year-old is a consistent and defensively sound full-back but the Spanish giants are being heavily linked with a move for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies and Mendy may be sold to make way for such a move.

His deal expires in 2025 meaning this summer is an ideal opportunity to cash in for Madrid and he would bring a wealth of experience to whichever club he joins, should he leave. Mendy is valued at £17m (€20.00m) on Transfermarkt and it is likely that he wouldn’t cost a great deal given their willingness to sell.