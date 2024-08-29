Liverpool loan move given 'here we go' as medical 'today' after late hijack fails

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are set to seal another exit ahead of the transfer deadline

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is set to reunite with ex-Reds assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders as he heads to Red Bull Salzburg to complete a medical ahead of a proposed loan move to the Austrian club.

The 19-year-old burst onto the scene during the 2022-23 campaign but suffered an injury in March 2023 that ended his season early. He continued to struggle with injury problems last term as a result and made just three appearances throughout the entirety of the campaign.

Fabrizio Romano has reported the Spaniard is set to have a medical at Salzburg today after a late hijack attempt from Barcelona failed. The La Liga club have been battling Financial Fair Play limits for a number of seasons and are unable to make the deal happen. The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that Barca were prepared to pay a loan fee of £3.3m but were ‘struggling’ for financial clearance over the deal.

Liverpool and Salzburg have already done business this summer after agreeing a permanent £10m deal for Bobby Clark to join the Austrian side. Clark’s transfer includes a sell-on clause and matching rights agreement, which means Liverpool will be given the chance to re-sign the midfielder if Salzburg agrees to sell him another club - as long as the Reds match any potential transfer fee.

Bajcetic has been with Liverpool since 2020 when he signed from Celta Vigo and is likely to get more opportunities for first-tram action in Austria. Ryan Gravenberch has been used in the defensive midfield role by Arne Slot in Liverpool’s opening two games, with Japan captain Wataru Endo also ahead of Bajcetic in the pecking order for the position. The Athletic reports that Liverpool will receive a fee from Salzburg for the loan move. The midfielder is in need of regular game time and is contracted to Liverpool until 2027, with the hope he will gain the minutes needed before returning to Anfield. He signed his latest deal back in January 2023 after impressing as an 18-year-old during the first part of the 2022-23 season.

He told Liverpoolfc.com at the time of the new deal: “Obviously I’m so, so happy, so excited to keep playing for this club and hopefully I can play more years together. Me and my family are very proud to sign a new contract with this club. It feels amazing. It's something I've been dreaming of in these two years I've been here and something that I've been working hard [for] as well.”