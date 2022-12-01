How Liverpool’s 17 loan stars are faring at, Blackburn Rovers, Aberdeen and more - plus match action photos
There are 17 first team and Under 23 players away from Anfield on temporary deals at the moment. Some are impressing while others struggle for regular game time
While the biggest stars in world football continue to perform on the biggest stage of them all at the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar, the next generation of stars are continuing to develop their own games.
At the start of December, Liverpool have 17 first team and Under 23 players who are currently out on loan. Those players are with clubs in the EFL, Scottish Premiership, English non-leagues and across Europe and are having mixed success.
Some are excelling including at Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers and Aberdeen while others are struggling for regular game time and may even be recalled in the January transfer window. Here is the latest on the 17 Liverpool players currently out on loan this season at the start of December.