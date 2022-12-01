There are 17 first team and Under 23 players away from Anfield on temporary deals at the moment. Some are impressing while others struggle for regular game time

While the biggest stars in world football continue to perform on the biggest stage of them all at the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar, the next generation of stars are continuing to develop their own games.

At the start of December, Liverpool have 17 first team and Under 23 players who are currently out on loan. Those players are with clubs in the EFL, Scottish Premiership, English non-leagues and across Europe and are having mixed success.

Some are excelling including at Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers and Aberdeen while others are struggling for regular game time and may even be recalled in the January transfer window. Here is the latest on the 17 Liverpool players currently out on loan this season at the start of December.

1. Rhys Williams - Blackpool The defender has made 14 appearances for the Seasiders in the EFL Championship the season, mainly starts but with a few substitute appearances as well

2. Sepp van den Berg (Schalke 04) The Dutch defender has managed just four appearances in the Bundesliga so far this season with injury limiting his playing time

3. Paul Glatzel - Tranmere Rovers Glatzel is on loan at Tranmere for the second time but has managed just one first team appearance, off the bench against Bradford City in September, and is another who has struggled with injury

4. Tyler Morton - Blackburn Rovers The midfielder has been a regular for Rovers in the EFL Championship this season with 22 appearances, helping them to third in the table at the World Cup break