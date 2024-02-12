Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Calvin Ramsay made his full debut for Bolton Wanderers after completing a loan spell from Liverpool in the January transfer window - although it ended prematurely.

The defender moved to the Reds from Aberdeen in the summer of 2022 but endured injuries in his first season, limiting him to just two appearances. At the start of the 2023-24 season, Ramsay joined Championship side Preston North End on loan to gain regular senior minutes. However, fitness issues once again meant he played only twice for the Lilywhites before he was recalled to Anfield.

Ramsay dropped down a division to join League One outfit Bolton. The 20-year-old made two appearances off the bench before being handed his maiden start for the Trotters in their 1-1 draw at Northampton Town last Saturday. However, with Bolton a goal behind after 45 minutes, manager Ian Evatt - who was sent off at the interval - opted to withdraw Ramsay and striker Victor Adeboyejo despite not being injured.

On the decision, assistant boss Peter Atherton told the Bolton News: “The changes were just tactical.

“The gaffer said to the lads that it had been nothing specific that they had done, we just felt like we needed to change and regroup after going down to 10. We didn’t want to just sit back, we wanted to get something from the game.”