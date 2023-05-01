Liverpool loan-ee could be the next Trent Alexander-Arnold after impressive season

The defender has been a revelation in League 1 and has earned plenty of plaudits this season.

Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley has enjoyed a highly successful loan spell at Bolton after cleaning up at their end of the season awards.

The 19-year-old right-back has been an integral figure for Ian Evatt’s side who have qualified for the League 1 play-offs, with a single game left to play.

Bradley joined from Dungannon United in September 2019 and predominately featued in the U18’s and U23’s after arriving and he’s also been part of pre-seasons with first team before, such as in 2019.

He’s made appearances for the first-team across the EFL Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League, but is yet to feature in the Premier League.

That may be sooner rather than later given his impressive form this season; he’s totalled seven goals and six assists from 50 apperances this season.

As a result, he’s been earned three individual awards from Bolton: Player of the Season, Player’s Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season.

In terms of breaking into the first-team, Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to be Jurgen Klopp’s number one choice, and rightly so. However, his recent performances have seen him trial out a more advanced role into midfield and its an experiement that could continue in the future.

Although, even if it doesn’t, Bradley could emerge as a back-up option for Alexander-Arnold as last summer’s signing, Calvin Ramsay, has been ruled out until after the end of the current season.

If Bradley can impress in pre-season, he may be able to force his way into the squad, but there’s certainy no guarantees as it stands, and another loan with Bolton - should they be promoted - may be the smart move.

Liverpool fans will have the chance to watch the young defender for Bolton in the play-offs, which begin May 12th and they will be up against Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and one of either Derby County or Peterborough.

