Liverpool 'make bid' for Euro 2024 attacker who will cost much less than Nico Williams
It’s an area of the squad that Liverpool could strengthen in the transfer window.
Arne Slot could bolster his forward options as he plots his first summer recruitment drive as head coach. While the Reds have five strong attackers to select from in Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, it has been suggested that one more additional could be made.
Salah is into the final year of his Anfield contract and a long-term successor could be brought in, while Luis Diaz has been linked with an exit to Barcelona.
The player who many Kopites would like to see, could they pick one, is Nico Williams. The 21-year-old thrived at Euro 2024 as he ensured Spain achieved glory by scoring in the 2-1 victory over England in the final.
Williams also enjoyed a scintillating 2023-24 season at Athletic Bilbao, recording eight goals and 19 assists to help the Basque club be crowned Copa del Rey champions. Williams reportedly has a £49 million release clause in his Bilbao contract although Barcelona are thought to be the frontrunners to land his signature.
But if Liverpool do want to bring in a fresh forward then they could turn their head to another Euros star. Baris Alper Yilmaz helped Turkey reach the quarter-finals of the tournament in Germany before they were knocked out by Holland.
Yilmaz had a fine 2023-24 in his own right for Galatasaray. He registered seven goals and 12 assists as the Istanbul side claimed the Super Lig title. It has been claimed by Turkish newspaper Ajanspor that Liverpool have ramped up their interest - and submitted a bid of £25 million. That is half the price that it would cost to sign Williams from Bilbao.
Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United ave also been linked with the 24-year-old although it is not stated as to whether the offer has been accepted by Galatasaray. Yilmaz has three years remaining on his Rams Park contract.
