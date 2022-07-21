Calvin Ramsay has been injured after joining Liverpool from Aberdeen during the summer transfer widnow.

Summer signing Calvin Ramsay has travelled with Liverpool ahead of their pre-season training camp in Austria.

The right-back joined the Reds from Aberdeen in a deal that could reach £6.5 million in June.

However, Ramsay was dealt a blow when Liverpool discovered an undiagnosed injury during his medical.

As a result, the Scotland youth international was left on Merseyside when Jurgen Klopp’s side went on a tour of the Far East earlier this month.

Liverpool have jetted off to Germany to play RB Leipzig in a pre-season friendly tonight (18.15 BST).

They then go to Austria where Klopp will crank up the intensity of pre-season.

And Ramsay, 18, has posted on his Instagram story that he was on the plane.

Calvin Ramsay’s Instagram story post. Picture: Calvin Ramsay/ Instagram

Another youngster who has returned to the squad is Kaide Gordon.

The 17-year-old, who made his Premier League debut last season, suffered an injury during the first week of pre-season training and adid not go to Asia.

However, Gordon has been snapped boarding the plane.

Kaide Gordon of Liverpool departing for pre season training camp at Liverpool John Lennon Airport on July 21, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

As has a new face in Liam Hughes. The goalkeeper joined Liverpool from Celtic in January 2021 and spent the second half of last season on loan at non-league Stalybridge Celtic.

Hughes’ involvement suggests that one of - or both - Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher may still be injured.

Kelleher did not go to the Far East, while Alisson sustained an abdominal issue.