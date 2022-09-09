Jurgen Klopp will not face the press with Premier League fixtures postponed.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool press conference has been cancelled as the Premier League has announced all fixtures this weekend have been postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty died as Balmoral yesterday and out of respect, all games in the top flight and EFL have been called off.

Liverpool were due to face Wolves at Anfield. Shortly before the Premier League’s announcement, Klopp’s pre-match press conference was cancelled.

A Premier League statement said: “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

“As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”