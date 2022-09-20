Juventus loanee Arthur Melo starts for Liverpool under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Arthur Melo of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group A match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on September 07, 2022 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Arthur Melo does feature for Liverpool under-21s against Rochdale tonight (19.00 BST).

The midfielder lines-up in the young Reds’ starting line-up for the Papa John’s Trophy clash at Spotland.

Arthur arrived at Anfield on a season-long loan from Juventus on transfer deadline day.

But because he was short of fitness, the Brazil international played for the under-21s in a 1-0 win at Leicester City at the weekend.

Papa John’s Trophy rules state that two plays aged 21 and with more than 40 senior appearances are eligible.

However, Nat Phillips does not line-up against Rochdale, despite being on the fringes of things this season.

The centre-back, 25, played against Leicester.

Fabio Carvalho is eligible to play in the game against the League Two basement side.

The attacking midfielder also was involved against Leicester following a knee injury but is not present at Spotland.

Stefan Bajcetic, who came off the bench in Liverpool’s Champions League defeat of Ajax last week, does feature.

Jay Spearing is the Reds’ other overage player. The 33-year-old returned to Anfield in the summer as a coach, as well as turning out for the under-21s.

Liverpool: Hewitson, Stephenson, Olufunwa, Bajcetic, Norris; Corness, Cain, Arthur; Blair, McConnell, Stewart.