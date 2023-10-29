Luis Diaz of Liverpool. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has made seven changes as Liverpool host Nottingham Forest at Anfield in the Premier League (14.00 GMT).

Unsurprisingly, Luis Diaz does not feature in the Reds’ squad. The winger’s parents were kidnapped in his native Colombia and he is not involved, having been left on the bench for the 5-1 win over Toulouse in the Europa League earlier this week. Diaz’s mother has been rescued but it is unclear if his father has yet to be found.

Mo Salah is restored to the starting XI, with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota keeping their attacking berths. Ryan Gravenberch and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the other duo who also stay in the line-up. Alisson Becker is back in goal, with the defence being made up of Alexander-Arnold, Ibou Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.