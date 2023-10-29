Liverpool team news as Luis Diaz decision made amid seven changes for Nottingham Forest clash
Liverpool team news for the Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp has made seven changes as Liverpool host Nottingham Forest at Anfield in the Premier League (14.00 GMT).
Unsurprisingly, Luis Diaz does not feature in the Reds’ squad. The winger’s parents were kidnapped in his native Colombia and he is not involved, having been left on the bench for the 5-1 win over Toulouse in the Europa League earlier this week. Diaz’s mother has been rescued but it is unclear if his father has yet to be found.
Mo Salah is restored to the starting XI, with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota keeping their attacking berths. Ryan Gravenberch and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the other duo who also stay in the line-up. Alisson Becker is back in goal, with the defence being made up of Alexander-Arnold, Ibou Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.
In midfield, Gravenberch is partnered by Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szboszlai. A win for Liverpool will see them move back within three points of Premier League leaders Tottenham.