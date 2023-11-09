Jurgen Klopp has made nine changes to his Liverpool team for tonight's Europa League clash at Toulouse.

Alexis Mac Allister and Joe Gomez are the only players who remain from last weekend's 1-1 draw at Luton. In goal, Caoimhin Kelleher comes in for Alisson while Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip and Jarell Quansah replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk - who is ill and has not travelled - and Ibou Konate.

Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott are in midfield with Ryan Gravenberch missing out with a knee issue while Dominik Szboszlai is rested on the bench. In attack, Ben Doak, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz - who bagged the dramatic last-gasp equaliser at Luton - come in for Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

There is also a place on the bench for Kaide Gordon for the first time this season. The fledgling winger had a lengthy battle with a pelvic issue last term but is getting back up to speed. Klopp has previously called Gordon an 'exceptional talent' but he did start for the under-21s in their 2-1 loss to Barrow in the EFL Trophy less than 48 hours ago so isn't likely to play any part.