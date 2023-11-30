Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jurgen Klopp has made nine changes to his Liverpool team for the Europa League Group E clash against LASK Linz at Anfield.

Mo Salah and Kostas Tsimikas are the two survivors from last Saturday's 1-1 draw against Manchester City. Salah captains the side and takes up his usual right-wing role. On the left, the injured Diogo Jota - set to be sidelined for a prolonged period - is replaced by Luis Diaz while Cody Gakpo spearheads the attack with Darwin Nunez rested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch operate in midfield for Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister respectively. In defence, Tsimikas is joined by Jarell Quansah, Ibou Konate and Joe Gomez. Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in reserve.

Alisson Becker is ruled out for the next two weeks although Caoimhin Kelleher was due to feature in goal regardless. It means that 20-year-old Marcelo Pitaluga provides cover among the substitutes.

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley - who has been absent since pre-season with a stress fracture to the back - is on the bench for the first time this campaign. The right-back enjoyed a highly fruitful loan spell at Bolton Wanderers in 2022-23. Kaide Gordon is also in the squad as he works his way back to full fitness having missed the entirety of last term.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Diaz, Salah, Gakpo.