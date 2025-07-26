Liverpool make official Luis Diaz decision as second Bayern Munich being prepared

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 26th Jul 2025, 11:26 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2025, 11:38 BST
Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)placeholder image
Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Liverpool team confirmed face AC Milan in a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong.

Liverpool have confirmed their team to face AC Milan for today’s pre-season friendly in Hong Kong.

And there is no Luis Diaz or Darwin Nunez in the match-day squad. Both forwards have been heavily linked with exits this summer. Diaz is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich, with the German giants already having one bid rejected. There are reports that Bayern are lining up a second offer for the winger.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nunez, meanwhile, was wanted by Napoli before they turned their attention elsehwere and has interest from Saudi Arabia. The striker has netted four goals in Liverpool’s opening two pre-season friendlies but they have signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for up to £79 million and are keen on Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

Kopites will get a first glimpse of £100 million record signing Florian Wirtz. The Germany international looks set to operate as a makeshift striker with Nunez and Diaz absent, as well as Ekitike after only arriving earlier this week.

In addition, it appears that Tyler Morton will feature at centre-back alongside Virgil van Dijk, with Joe Gomez not in the squad and Ibrahima Konate on the bench.

Rio Nguomoha, the 16-year-old winger, continues to feature on the left-hand side. There is also another opportunity for Luca Stephenson after he started a 3-1 win at Preston North End. Stephenson features at right-back. There is also a first pre-season appearance for No.1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wataru Endo is among those not in the squad along with the injured Alexis Mac Allister and young goalkeepers Armin Pecsi and Kornal Misciur.

Liverpool: Alisson; Stephenson, Van Dijk, Morton, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Elliott, Ngumoha; Wirtz.

Subs: Woodman, Mamardashvili, Konate, Jones, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Doak, Kerkez, Frimpong, Bradley, Nyoni.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice