Liverpool make one change against Brighton as Ibrahima Konate decision made
Liverpool make one change to their starting line-up for today's Premier League clash against Brighton at Anfield.
The Reds are back in action after the international break, having suffered a 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final loss at Manchester United in their previous game.
From that defeat, the only switch to Jurgen Klopp's side is that Conor Bradley replaces Andy Robertson, who suffered an ankle injury while representing Scotland. It means that Joe Gomez will deputise at left-back, with Robertson featuring on the right-hand side.
Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate is fit enough to return to the bench. The centre-back has been absent for Liverpool's previous three matches.
Liverpool: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Van Dijk, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Salah, Quansah, Bradley.
Subs: Adrian, Konate, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Danns.