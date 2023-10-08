Liverpool make six changes as Jurgen Klopp names Curtis Jones replacement vs Brighton

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for today’s Premier League clash against Brighton at the AMEX Stadium.

The Reds boss makes six changes from the 2-0 win over Union SG in the Europa League earlier this week.And replacing the suspended Curtis Jones, who was sent off in last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Tottenham and is serving a three-match ban, is Harvey Elliott. He features ahead of Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo in midfield.

Keeping their place from the Union victory are Elliott, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold - making his first league appearance in more than a month after a hamstring injury - Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez.

Coming back into the side are captain Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominic Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota is suspended for one match after receiving two yellow cards at Tottenham, with Cody Gakpo and Coaimhin Kelleher again missing out through injury along with Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Conor Bradley.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Elliott, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Nunez