Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mo Salah returns to Liverpool’s starting line-up for the Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park.

The Reds’ top scorer was benched for last Sunday’s 3-1 win at Fulham. But with Diogo Jota suffering an injury, Salah returns to the attack.

That’s one of six changes Jurgen Klopp makes for his final Merseyside derby. Darwin Nunez comes in for Cody Gakpo, with Luis Diaz keeping his berth in the front three.

The midfield has completely changed as Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott make way for Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones respectively. Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate is back in central defence in the place of Jarell Quansah.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.