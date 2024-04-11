Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa at Anfield on September 03, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has made six changes for Liverpool’s Europa League quarter-final first-leg tie against Atalanta at Anfield.

And the Reds boss has opted to hand a rest to Mo Salah against the Serie A club. Salah scored from the penalty spot to earn Liverpool a 2-2 draw at Manchester United in the Premier League. But having recently recovered from a hamstring injury, he features on the bench.

Harvey Elliott, who won the spot-kick at Old Trafford comes in for Salah. Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo replaces Luis Diaz in attack with Darwin Nunez keeping his spot.

Curtis Jones makes his first start since coming back from an ankle injury in midfield as Dominik Szoboszlai drops out. In defence, there are three switches; Kostas Tsimikas for Andy Robertson at left-back, Ibhrahima Konate replacing Jarell Quansah at centre-back at Joe Gomez coming in for Conor Bradley on the right-hand side.

Meanwhile, in good news for Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota both return to the bench. The pair have missed the best part of two months with respective knee injuries. There is also a spot among the subs for Stefan Bajcetic, who hasn’t played since September.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimiks, Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo.