Ibrahima Konate misses out for Liverpool in their seismic clash against Manchester City in the Premier League title race at Anfield.

The defender joins the Reds' lengthy list of injured players after being forced off in the 5-1 Europa League win over Sparta Prague earlier this week. Konate limped off shortly after half-time and is not included in the match-day squad.

It means that Jarell Quansah plays his biggest game to date. The 21-year-old partners Virgil van Dijk in central defence, with the captain replacing Konate.

In total, Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to face City. Conor Bradley is back in at right-back, with Joe Gomez being shifted to the left-hand side as Andy Robertson drops to the bench. Dominik Szoboszlai comes back into the midfield after his hamstring issue, with Cody Gakpo among the substitutes. However, Mo Salah is named on the bench after making his return from a hamstring issue against Sparta, with Harvey Elliott moved to the front three.

Liverpool sit one point above City in the table. However, the Reds have dropped to second after Arsenal's victory over Brentford last night - but have the chance to regain top spot.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, van Dijk, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Elliott, Diaz, Nunez