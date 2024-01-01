Owen Beck and Conor Bradley of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Dundee have confirmed that Owen Beck has been recalled by Liverpool after his loan spell.

The left-back returns to Anfield in the injury absence of senior pair Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas. Robertson has been sidelined since October after requiring shoulder surgery and won't be back until the end of January, at the earlier. Tsimikas, meanwhile, suffered a broken collarbone in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on 22 December and is also sidelined for a prolonged period.

As a result, Liverpool have exercised their option to cut Beck's spell at Dundee short. The 21-year-old recorded two goals and two assists in 20 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side and earned a call-up to the Wales senior squad.

Now Beck will head back to the Reds to provide defensive cover. A Dundee statement said: Dundee Football Club can confirm that Liverpool have recalled Owen Beck and his loan with Dundee has ended. Owen signed on loan for Dundee in the summer and quickly became an important player for The Dee putting in fantastic performances.

"His great displays led to him being called up to the Welsh National squad for the first time and he has received many plaudits for his performances. With the January transfer window now open Liverpool FC have executed their right to recall Owen from his season-long loan deal. Owen will be greatly missed by everyone at Dundee FC as he has been outstanding both on and off the field.

"We would like to thank Owen for all he has given to Dundee FC and we wish him all the very best for the future. Owen will always be welcomed back in Dundee and at the Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park."