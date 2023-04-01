Register
Liverpool make two changes as Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz decisions made vs Man City

Liverpool line-up to face Manchester City in the Premier League.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 1st Apr 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 11:39 BST

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for today’s clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Reds boss makes two changes to his side from the 1-0 Champions League last-16 second-leg loss at Real Madrid.

Captain Jordan Henderson missed the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu because of illness but features in midfield.

However, Darwin Nunez is not fit enough to start. The forward pulled out of international duty with Uruguay because of a cut ankle and only makes the bench. It means Harvey Elliott comes into the midfield, with Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota in attack.

Luis Diaz returned to training earlier this week but is not involved. Liverpool are being cautious with his fitness given he’s been sidelined for almost six months.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinh, Henderson, Elliott, Salah, Gakpo, Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip Tsimikas, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur, Nunez, Firmino.