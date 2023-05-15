Liverpool team news in full for the Premier League fixture against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Arthur Melo. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have made two changes for the Premier League clash against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Reds are aiming for a seventh successive victory after edging past Brentford 1-0 some nine days ago.

For the clash against the Foxes, Darwin Nunez is absent. He is replaced by Luis Diaz in the Liverpool attack.

Jurgen Klopp also makes another forward switch, with Diogo Jota dropped to the bench and is replaced by Jordan Henderson.

What’s more, Arthur Melo is on the bench for the Reds. The midfielder has made just one 13-minute substitute cameo since joining on a season-long loan from Juventus last summer.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson Fabinho Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

