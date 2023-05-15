Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Liverpool makes two changes vs Leicester as Arthur Melo decision made amid new injury blow

Liverpool team news in full for the Premier League fixture against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 15th May 2023, 19:00 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 19:08 BST
Arthur Melo. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty ImagesArthur Melo. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images
Arthur Melo. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have made two changes for the Premier League clash against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Reds are aiming for a seventh successive victory after edging past Brentford 1-0 some nine days ago.

For the clash against the Foxes, Darwin Nunez is absent. He is replaced by Luis Diaz in the Liverpool attack.

Most Popular

Jurgen Klopp also makes another forward switch, with Diogo Jota dropped to the bench and is replaced by Jordan Henderson.

What’s more, Arthur Melo is on the bench for the Reds. The midfielder has made just one 13-minute substitute cameo since joining on a season-long loan from Juventus last summer.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson Fabinho Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Arthur, Matip.

Related topics:Leicester CityTeam news