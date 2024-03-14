Liverpool have just a handful of games left to play in this enthralling Premier League season, meaning fans will soon discover whether their beloved Reds will be crowned champions once again. This three-way title clash against Manchester City and Arsenal is set to go right down to the wire, and no side can afford a single slip up.

Jurgen Klopp's men have lost just two games all season — a controversial 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur back in September, and a 3-1 loss to Arsenal just last month. Liverpool still have their second meeting with Spurs to come and Ange Postecoglou and co could well play a huge part in how this title race will end.

Across April and May, Tottenham will face all three title challengers consecutively. Not only will this be a huge challenge in their own top four pursuit but any positive results against City, Arsenal or Liverpool could well tip the scales drastically.

But what does recent history say about Tottenham's form against this season's title-challenging trio? We've looked back at the results over the past four years to get an idea of how Spurs might fare when they take on City (April 20th), Arsenal (April 27th), and Liverpool (May 4th).

Spurs record vs Man City

Form: WWLLWWLWDL

City are the first to face Tottenham out of the three and Pep Guardiola's side have been given a run for their money cross the Premier League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup since 2020. With big score-lines on the cards recently, this could be the clash to focus on.

Date Result Spurs form 2/2/20 Spurs 2-0 Man City W 21/11/20 Spurs 2-0 Man City W 13.2.21 Man City 3-0 Spurs L 25.4.21 (EFL Cup) Man City 1-0 Spurs L 15.8.21 Spurs 1-0 Man City W 19.2.22 Man City 2-3 Spurs W 19.1.23 Man City 4-2 Spurs L 5.2.23 Spurs 1-0 Man City W 3.12.23 Man City 3-3 Spurs D 26.1.24 (FA Cup) Spurs 0-1 Man City L

Spurs record vs Arsenal

Form: WWLLWLLD

The North London derby is also guaranteed to bring the action and with both rivals fighting for something important this season, their meeting next month will surely be a fiery one. The record between them since 2020 is fairly close and their most recent meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

Date Result Spurs form 12.7.20 Spurs 2-1 Arsenal W 6.12.20 Spurs 2-0 Spurs W 14.3.21 Arsenal 2-1 Spurs L 26.9.21 Arsenal 3-1 L 12.5.22 Spurs 3-0 Arsenal W 1.10.22 Arsenal 3-1 Spurs L 15.1.23 Spurs 0-2 Arsenal L 24.9.23 Arsenal 2-2 Spurs D

Spurs record vs Liverpool

Form: LLLDDLLW

Since January 11th 2020, Tottenham have won just once against Liverpool, which was one of the Reds' only defeats this season. It was a fixture with a lot to digest as the Reds saw two players sent off, a Joël Matip own goal, and a Luis Díaz opener ruled offside after a 'significant human error' from VAR.