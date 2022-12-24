Early Liverpool team news ahead of the trip to Aston Villa.

Liverpool restart the 2022-23 Premier League season when they travel to Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The Reds endured a stuttering start to the campaign and finished sixth when the campaign paused for the World Cup. But Jurgen Klopp’s side are targeting improvements as they aim to get closer to the Champions League places.

Advertisement

Liverpool have had one match since the World Cup, which ended in a 3-2 loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Klopp has several selection questions he’s posed with and we take a look at them ahead of the trip to Villa.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Advertisement

Advertisement

It's a foregone conclusion that Alisson Becker will come into the team. The Liverpool No.1 was given the evening off against City, having played four games at the World Cup for Brazil. That means Caoimhin Kelleher will be on the bench.

The Reds will be hoping that Trent Alexander-Arnold recovers from his illness in time. Klopp could have an issue on the right-hand side of defence if Alexander-Arnold and James Milner, who sustained a hamstring issue at City, cannot feature. If that's the case then Joe Gomez is the likely option, with Calvin Ramsay to deputise.

Virgil van Dijk trained on the day of the City game. He was wisely not involved having played every minute for Holland at the World Cup and for Liverpool this season in the league and Champions League. Van Dijk is an obvious returnee.

In truth, Joel Matip will be his likely partner regards of whether Gomez is needed at right-back or not. Matip's now recovered from a calf problem and didn't make any glaring errors in his first competitive game since early October. Nat Phillips put in an admiral performance off the bench but is an unlikely starter.

Advertisement

On the left, Andy Robertson wasn't at his fluent best but may improve after a game under his belt. Kostas Tsimikas is the other option.

Midfield

Advertisement

The youthful engine room unsurprisingly struggled to contain the potency of City's. Stefan Bajcetic, 18, will use the game as a learning curve as he was brought off at half-time.

Advertisement

It was Fabinho who replaced the youngster. The Brazil international has come in for flak this season but put in a decent shift in the second half. Klopp will be hoping Fabinho can recapture the levels he is capable of.

Harvey Elliott has been one of Liverpool’s most consistent performers throughout the campaign. He wasn’t at his best against City, though.

Jordan Henderson’s had some issues this term but showed his quality for England in the World Cup. He will give the Reds leadership needed.

Thiago Alcantara got on the ball nowhere near enough and blunted Liverpool's effectiveness. But most would concur that Thiago is the Reds' best midfielder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Naby Keita came off the bench for his first outing since July and may again be among the subs. Curtis Jones and Arthur Melo are out injured.

Attack

Klopp’s options are looking depleted, as things stand. Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota both are absent for the long term. To compound Liverpool's woes, Roberto Firmino has a calf injury.

Advertisement

It means that Darwin Nunez will again lead the line rather than being shifted out to the left wing. The Uruguay international endured a difficult evening at the Etihad as he spurned three golden chances when not even hitting the target. But Nunez showed his electric pace to assist Mo Salah in the second half.

Salah was subdued against City bar his goal and he'll be hoping to be more involved.

Advertisement

The dilemma for Klopp now is who plays on the left. Fabio Carvalho scored against City in the first half but was subbed at half-time for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - whose sublime pass released Nunez in the build-up for the second goal.