Andy Robertson has admitted he's unsure when he'll again be available for Liverpool selection.

The left-back underwent shoulder surgery last month after suffering an injury while on Scotland duty. The Reds are not rushing Robertson back to action, with a return date of the new year previously given by Jurgen Klopp.

The 29-year-old travelled to Hampden Park to watch Scotland's 3-3 draw against Norway on Sunday evening. Speaking to Viaplay Sports ahead of the encounter, Robertson confirmed that surgery was a success but he refused to earmark a specific match when he will be back.

He said: “Yeah, getting there, slowly but surely. Surgery was a success, which was the main thing, no complications from it.

“So far, so good. I think I’m about three weeks since my surgery now, so everything is progressing well. Just bit by bit, got to take it week by week.

“Everything has gone well up to this point and hopefully that continues and then hopefully before we know it I’ll be back on the grass. I’ve not looked that far ahead yet [to a possible return date]. I’m just trying to take it week by week.

“I’m trying to not get frustrated, I’m not the best [when] injured. I’m trying to just take small wins every single week. I don’t want to put a game in mind and then I don’t make it or I come back before then. I’m just taking it slowly but surely just now, and then there’ll be a time to start pushing it – and when that comes, I’ll try to get on the pitch as quickly as I can.”

Liverpool make the trip to Manchester City this Saturday for a Premier League top-of-the-table clash (12.30 GMT). With Robertson again sidelined, Jurgen Klopp has to decide whether to deploy Kostas Tsimikas or Joe Gomez on the left-hand side of defence.