Roberto Firmino looks set to be sidelied again for Liverpool.

Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Villarreal tomorrow night.

The Reds take a 2-0 lead into the Estadio de la Cerámica fixture following last week’s win at Anfield.

An own goal and a Sadio Mane strike means Jurgen Klopp’s side have one foot in the door of a third European Cup final in five years.

However, Liverpool won’t be underestimating Villarreal once again despite their healthy advantage.

The Reds have been finishing off their final preparation at their Kirkby-based training ground ahead of flying out to Spain.

Here’s what we spotted from the session.

Firmino absence

Roberto Firmino was once again not involved with the rest of Klopp’s troops.

The striker has missed Liverpool’s previous four matches due to an ankle injury.

Klopp admitted that Firmino’s recovery is taking longer than what was initially expected.

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino and manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Origi back

Divock Origi was also absent for Saturday’s 1-0 win at Newcastle United.

The striker was ill so did not travel to St James’ Park.

However, Origi - who is a cult figure among Kopites for famous goals in the Champions League and Merseyside derby - was with Klopp’s group.

That means he’s almost certain to be involved against Villarreal.

Fringe men to return

The Champions League permits teams to have 12 substitutes.

With Firmino seemingly the only injury doubt, it means that third-choice keeper Adrian is likely to be the only senior player not involved.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino were both omitted from Liverpool’s squad at Newcastle.

The out-of-favour pairinvolved in training, though, and will return to the reserves against Villarreal.

Both will be hoping for a rare outing off the bench.