The latest Liverpool news and rumours on Tuesday.

Liverpool are back in action on Wednesday evening at home to Newcastle United.

The Reds will be looking to build on their 9-0 win over AFC Bournemouth last time out with another victory over the Toon Army.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently 9th in the Premier League table and have picked up five points from their opening four games.

Here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club....

Defender latest

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is heading to Germany for his next loan move.

The youngster impressed in the Championship with Preston North End last term and is now embarking on a new challenge.

As per a report by Lancashire Live, Blackburn Rovers have ‘walked away’ from a deal which will now see him join Schalke in the Bundesliga.

Midfielder on radar

The Reds have been linked with a swoop for Brighton and Hove Albion ace Moses Caicedo.

The midfielder, who is 20-years-old, has caught the eye playing for the Seagulls over recent times and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

When asked about interest in the youngster, Brighton boss Graham Potter said, as per the Daily Mail: “It doesn’t surprise me that people are looking at him because he is playing at a fantastic level.

“As soon as you do research on him you realise he is a top kid, great person, young, playing in the Premier League, has all the attributes to play at the very, very highest level.”

Isak to face Liverpool?

Newcastle still don’t know whether new signing Alexander Isak will make his debut against Liverpool.

The North East outfit have swooped to land the Sweden international from Real Sociedad this week.

His new boss, Eddie Howe, has said, as per a report by the Chronicle Live: “I desperately hope so. We are in the hands of other people.