Manchester United takeover news as Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe submit bids.

Avram Glazer, left, and Liverpool principal owner John Henry. Pictures: Getty Images

Manchester United have received a bid from a Qatar-based bank.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, chairman of the Qatar Islamic Bank, has submitted an offer for a 100% stake of the Red Devils. The Guardian reports it is a minimum of £4 billion.

Friday was the soft deadline for those interested in United to place offers to the Raine Group, who are conducting the sale on behalf of the Glazer family. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britain's wealthiest person, has also launched a takeover bid.

“The bid plans to return the Club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and – above all – will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more,” Al Thani said in a statement.

“The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the Club supports.

“The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world.

“More details of the bid will be released, when appropriate, if and when the bid process develops.”

The bids for Man Utd mean that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will keep an avid eye on the proceedings at Old Trafford.

FSG put the Reds on the market more than three months ago as they seek investment in the club. The American group prefer a partial rather than a complete sale.

Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the Gulf state, have been linked with Liverpool.

